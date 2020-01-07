KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A teenager is charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a man during a marijuana deal that was allegedly arranged over Snapchat.

The Jackson County prosecutor’s office on Tuesday announced charges against 19-year-old Jordan L. White of Kansas City. In addition to murder, he is charged with attempted first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.

The shooting in September killed 20-year-old Robiell Avilla. Police were called about shots fired and found two people with gunshot wounds. The other injured person survived.

A third person told officers that they had gone to an apartment complex to buy marijuana. The deal was orchestrated on Snapchat, the Kansas City Star reported.

The uninjured victim told police that when they arrived a man got into the vehicle’s back seat and robbed him at gunpoint, and a second suspect fired into the vehicle, striking the driver and a front seat passenger.

Prosecutors say photos posted on social media helped lead to White’s arrest.

It wasn’t immediately clear if White had an attorney.

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.