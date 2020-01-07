By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 7, 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Three people were arrested Tuesday after a package containing tobacco, cellphones and synthetic marijuana were thrown over over a wall of the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln, officials said.

An 18-year-old man was initially arrested around 8 a.m. Tuesday after he was seen walking near the penitentiary and throwing a package over the prison’s wall, the Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release.

The package was intercepted by Nebraska Department of Corrections personnel and contained two cellphones, tobacco and K2, the release said.

Two other men, ages 22 and 21, found in a vehicle across the street from the penitentiary also were arrested. All three suspects were booked into the Lancaster County Jail on suspicion of delivering contraband into a correctional facility and delivery of a controlled substance.

