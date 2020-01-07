Iran hits U.S. bases in Iraq with rocket attacks

Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles that targeted two bases in Iraq where U.S. military members were based, Pentagon officials confirmed late Tuesday.

The missile strikes hit al-Asad airbase in western Iraq, which President Trump visited last Thanksgiving, and another base in the northern city of Irbil at about 5:30 p.m. Washington time, Department of Defense officials said.

“We are working on initial battle damage assessments,” officials said in a statement released late Tuesday, which made no mention of casualties.

Iran’s state-run news agency announced the attack and called it retaliation for the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani in a drone attack in Iraq.

“This morning, courageous fighters of the IRGC’s Air Force launched a successful operation called Operation Martyr Soleimani, with the code ‘Oh Zahra’ by firing tens of ground-to-ground missiles at the base of the terrorist and invasive US forces,” the ISNA reported.

🎥 «انتقام سخت» آغاز شد/ حملات سنگین موشکی سپاه به پایگاه آمریکایی عین‌الاسد pic.twitter.com/sbw0cwGH6B — خبرگزاری فارس (@FarsNews_Agency) January 7, 2020

The missiles are landing “all over the country,” Fox News reporter Jennifer Griffin wrote on Twitter.

President Trump has been briefed on reports of the rocket attacks “and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team,” said White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Gen. Mark A. Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, were seen going into the White House on Tuesday night and are expected to be briefing Mr. Trump on the situation in Iraq.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was meeting with Democratic lawmakers when she was given a note about the reported bombing, according to multiple members in the room.

“Closely monitoring the situation following bombings targeting U.S. troops in Iraq. We must ensure the safety of our servicemembers, including ending needless provocations from the Administration and demanding that Iran cease its violence. America & world cannot afford war,” she later tweeted.

Vice President Mike Pence postponed an interview with the CBS Evening News due to the rocket attacks, anchor Norah O’Donnell said on her show Tuesday night.

Bases in the region have been on high alert due to indications that officials in Iran planned to attack U.S. forces and interests in the region, officials said.

“As we evaluate the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend U.s. personnel, partners and allies in the region,” Pentagon officials said in the statement.

Hours before the reported attack, the head of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had vowed to carry out “tough and finishing” revenge to the killing of Gen. Soleimani, the head of the IRGC’s Quds force.

“We will take revenge,” Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami told a crowd in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman Tuesday, according to the Iranian Fars news agency. “We will take revenge that will be tough, strong, decisive and finishing and will make [the Americans] regret.”

Global markets plummeted as the first news of the Iranian retaliatory strikes filtered out, with Dow futures down nearly 300 points and the price of oil on Asian markets jumping 4 percent.

Brett McGurk, former Middle East envoy for Mr. Trump and his two predecessors, said the U.S. is “moving rapidly up an escalatory ladder with no offramp, strategy, or achievable objective when it comes to Iran.”

“My thoughts are with the American military and diplomatic personnel in Iraq. Take cover. Be safe,” he tweeted.

• Dave Boyer, Lauren Meier, Victor Morton, Gabriella Muñoz and David Sands contributed to this report.

