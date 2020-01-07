Taxpayer group cites AOC as 'Porker of the Year' for 2019

A watchdog group on Tuesday named Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez as its annual “Porker of the Year” for 2019, citing her sponsorship of the costly “Green New Deal” proposal.

Citizens Against Government Waste President Tom Schatz said the New York Democrat received 54% in its online poll, easily beating out Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who garnered 25%, and four other candidates.

“The results are not surprising, as Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s $93 trillion proposal exemplifies the Congress’s failure to protect the taxpayers’ hard-earned money,” Mr. Schatz said. “For pushing a radical plan that would destroy the American economy, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez deserves the distinction of 2019 Porker of the Year.”

The freshman Democrat also had won the group’s “Porker of the Month” award in March when she introduced the Green New Deal, a 10-year plan to remake the U.S. economy through clean energy initiatives.

“Her bill would be a disaster for American taxpayers for a litany of reasons that are difficult to count,” CAGW said in a statement. “Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and her allies have yet to submit a plan that comes even remotely close to paying for this tsunami of new spending.”

The taxpayer group noted that a fact sheet introduced with the Green New Deal cited a goal of replacing every combustion-engine vehicle and create a rail system that would make air travel unnecessary. Her office later distanced itself from those goals.

Ms. Warren, one of the top contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination, also won a monthly “porker” award last year for her proposal for “free” college and a taxpayer-funded bailout of all student loan debt.

The group also took Ms. Ocasio-Cortez to task for her office issuing a document of frequently asked questions that cited “cow flatulence” as a problem. Her office later backtracked on it.

“Farting cows are apparently a huge concern to the American people,” CAGW said with a note of sarcasm.

