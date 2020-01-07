By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 7, 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - An inmate who’d been given permission to leave the state’s Community Corrections Center-Lincoln so he could find a job has not returned, prison officials said.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Lincoln police were notified that Anthony Durand had not returned by 5 p.m. Monday. The department also said Durand managed to remove the monitoring device he was wearing. A prisons spokeswoman said Tuesday morning that she had no new information about Durand.

Inmates at the center are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Durand started serving his three-year prison sentence on Sept. 18 last year. He’d been charged with methamphetamine possession, theft and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.

