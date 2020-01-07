Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden said Tuesday President Trump cannot take the nation to with Iran “without the informed consent of the American people” and authorization from Congress.

Mr. Biden, who has been touting his foreign policy experience in the 2020 Democratic presidential race, suggested Mr. Trump is in over his head and questioned the administration’s justification for ordering the airstrike that killed Qassem Soleimani, the leader of Iran’s elite Quds Force, in Baghdad.

“He has to understand that he cannot take this nation to war with Iran without the informed consent of the American people,” he said at a fundraiser in New York City. “The idea that he can take us into a conflict potentially with a country of 80 million people in the Middle East, without the consent of the American people — and doing it by tweet — is just preposterous.”

Mr. Biden said in a separate speech shortly after that the Authorization for Use of Military Force that Congress passed in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks in the U.S. doesn’t cover military action against Iran.

He also called on Mr. Trump to level with the American people as to why he made the move.

“All we’ve heard from this administration are shifting explanations, evasive answers, repeated assertions of an imminent threat without the necessary evidence to support that conclusion, and since this is a president with a history of virtually lying about anything, who has destroyed his own credibility and that of the United States on the global stage, neither the American people nor our allies and indeed no one around the world seems to be taking his word for it,” Mr. Biden said. “If there was an imminent threat that required the extraordinary action then we are owed an explanation and the facts to back it up.”

