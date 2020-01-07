By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 7, 2020

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A 1-year-old homicide victim was beaten and bitten by his mother’s boyfriend, according to prosecutors in Milwaukee County.

Alonzo Lamar’s mother left her son in the care of James Johnson on New Year’s Day when she went to work.

A criminal complaint alleges Johnson struck the boy multiple times in the head, punched him and bit him because he wouldn’t stop crying.

Johnson is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, child neglect resulting in death and physical abuse of a child.

Court records show Johnson is eligible for a public defender.

