By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 7, 2020

Overland Park, Kan. (AP) - A burglary suspect has been arrested after leading police on a chase in a Kansas suburb of Kansas City that ended in a crash.

The Kansas City Star reported that the suspect allegedly drove in the wrong lanes, onto sidewalks and through a fence before crashing into a tree in Overland Park on Tuesday. Radio traffic indicated that the chase reached speeds of about 60 mph through residential neighborhoods and 80 to 85 mph on major thoroughfares.

The suspect’s name and details about whether he was injured were not immediately released.

