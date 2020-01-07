CNN agreed Tuesday to settle a $275 million lawsuit filed by Covington Catholic student Nicholas Sandmann over the network’s coverage of his viral encounter with an elderly Native American activist.

A CNN spokesman confirmed to The Washington Times that a settlement had been reached, but offered no details. The amount was not disclosed in federal court in Covington, Kentucky, according to Fox19 in Cincinnati.

The teen’s family filed lawsuits against CNN, NBCUniversal and the Washington Post over reporting on the January 2019 incident in which Nicholas was filmed standing face-to-face with Omaha elder Nathan Phillips as he played a drum on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

Attorneys for the Sandmann family accused the network of “bullying” the Covington Catholic High School student, who wore a red Make America Great Again ball cap, to push a political agenda, which CNN has denied.

“Contrary to its ‘Facts First’ public relations ploy, CNN ignored the facts and put its anti-Trump agenda first in waging a 7-day media campaign of false, vicious attacks against Nicholas, a young boy who was guilty of little more than wearing a souvenir Make America Great Again cap,” said the 58-page lawsuit filed in May.

The Sandmanns, who are represented by attorneys L. Lin Wood and Todd V. McMurtry, sued the Post for $250 million and NBCUniversal for $275 million.

The Washington Times has reached out to the Sandmann attorneys for comment.

