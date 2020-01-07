Rep. Duncan Hunter formally announced Tuesday his resignation from Congress.

The California Republican pleaded guilty last month to misusing campaign funds. He was barred from voting in the House soon after.

His resignation will take effect Jan. 13.

According to his plea, Mr. Duncan admitted to illegally using more than $150,000 in campaign funds for personal items, ranging from video games to luxury hotels and vacations abroad.

Mr. Hunter did not mention his plea in the resignation letter sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and obtained by multiple outlets and instead focused on what he did during his tenure.

“Perhaps the contribution I am most proud of is giving a voice to our men and women in uniform,” he wrote. “I helped shine light on a broken military awards process that failed to recognize true heroism.”

Mr. Hunter was first elected in 2008.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.