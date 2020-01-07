By - Associated Press - Updated: 5:02 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020

TUCSON, Ariz. — A Tucson woman said Monday her husband was among the three Americans killed in a terror attack at a Kenya military base.

Television station KOLD 13 said Hope Harrison confirmed in a Monday phone interview that her husband, Dustin Harrison, was among those killed Sunday by al-Shabab extremists.

She could not be immediately located for further comment.

Her husband was a pilot who worked as a Defense Department contractor.

Another contractor and Army Spec. Henry Mayfield Jr. of the Chicago area, also died in the attack.

“Received the heart wrenching call this evening that my beautiful husband was one of the casualties” from the attack, she wrote earlier on Facebook. “My world is completely a nightmare at the moment. My worst fear is now my reality.”

The television station said Harrison was meeting with her husband’s co-workers to learn the details of the attack before flying on to an Air Force base to receive his body.

Al-Shabab, based in neighboring Somalia, claimed responsibility for the attack.

