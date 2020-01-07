Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Tuesday Iran is likely to lash out at the United States at some point, either through one of their proxy groups or by themselves, in response to a U.S. drone strike that killed their top general outside Baghdad’s main airport last week.

“We should expect they will retaliate in some way shape or form,” Mr. Esper told reporters at the Pentagon on Tuesday. “We’re prepared for any contingency. We will respond appropriately to whatever they do.”

Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed January 3 in a targeted drone strike after U.S. officials located in him Baghdad. U.S. officials contend the Iranian general was planning other attacks on U.S. personnel and interests in the region.

Mr. Esper said the U.S. intelligence that an Iranian-organized attack would have happened within “days” rather than weeks. Citing security needs, he declined to offer further details, saying the top leaders in Congress would be briefed in a secure environment.

He rejected claims that Soleimani’s death at the hands of the United States was illegal under international or U.S. law, saying President Trump acted under both the 2002 congressional authorization to use military force and under his constitutional powers.

Soleimani was clearly on the battlefield and planning military operations against the United States, Mr. Esper said.

“His time was due. He was a legitimate target,” he said.

Mr. Esper said the U.S. doesn’t want to get into a war with Iran but said U.S. forces would defend themselves if attacked.

“We had to act in self-defense. We had to take appropriate action,” he said. “What [Iranians] do next will determine what happens in subsequent moves.”

