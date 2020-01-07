Fox News will host a town hall event with Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg for the second time this campaign season, the network announced Monday.

“Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace will moderate the event on Jan. 26 in Des Moines, Iowa — one week before the caucuses.

“We are pleased to host Mayor Buttigieg for the second time this election cycle for a timely town hall in the influential state of Iowa,” Jay Wallace, president and executive editor of FOX News Media, said in a statement, The Hill reported.

“Once again, we are looking forward to providing our millions of viewers with an insightful discussion ahead of the first major contest of the primary season,” Mr. Wallace said.

Mr. Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who is polling at about 7.7% nationally, previously held a town hall with Fox News in May amid controversy over Democratic candidates appearing on the right-leaning network.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat who is leading Mr. Buttigieg by more than 6 percentage points nationwide, declared at the time that she would not appear on a network “that profits from racism and hate.”

Her comments came after Democratic presidential candidates Sens. Bernard Sanders of Vermont and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota appeared in Fox News town halls.

