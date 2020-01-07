The Border Patrol had to ride to the rescue of three illegal immigrants Sunday after they got stuck on top of President Trump’s border wall in San Diego.

The man and two women tried to use dense fog to cover their attempt to climb a section of 30-foot-high fence — part of nearly 100 miles of replacement wall already built under Mr. Trump.

They cleared the primary fence up along the border but became stuck atop the fog-slicked secondary fence, which is set back from the boundary line, creating an enforcement corridor between the two fences.

It’s not yet clear how they managed to scale the two walls, though Customs and Border Protection suggested they likely had smugglers who were helping them but then abandoned them when they got stuck.

Agents called out the San Diego Fire Department, which had to use a truck and lengthy extension ladder to get the migrants down. All three were determined to be Mexicans in the country without permission.

“These three were very fortunate to not have fallen from the top of the wall which could have resulted in serious injury or death,” said Aaron Heitke, acting chief patrol agent in the San Diego sector. “These dangers are not important considerations to smugglers, who place an emphasis on profits over safety.”

