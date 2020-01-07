The region near Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant was hit by an earthquake early Wednesday.

The 4.9 magnitude temblor struck about 6 miles southeast of Borazjan and 40 miles from the site tied to Iran’s controversial nuclear program.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake began about six miles below the surface, which suggests a natural event unconnected to a tumultuous day in Iran.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Ukrainian passenger jet crashed in flames shortly after leaving Tehran’s international airport, likely killing all 170-plus people aboard. And also Wednesday, the Islamic Republic’s air force fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles on military bases in Iraq housing U.S. forces.

A similar earthquake struck the region in late December. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

