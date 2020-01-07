By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 7, 2020

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) - A man suspected of abducting and assaulting a 14-year-old on her way to school Tuesday and attempting to abduct another student has been arrested, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

Staff members at Altimira Middle School in Sonoma contacted authorities about 8 a.m. to report that a student was sexually assaulted while walking to school, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. About the same time, another call came in reporting that a man with a similar description had tried to abduct a second student.

Deputies and detectives interviewed the students and searched the area, arresting a suspect within two hours, the statement said.

“We know that parents and students are understandably very concerned about these crimes,” the statement said. “We are confident that there is only one suspect, who is in custody.”

The sheriff’s office did not immediately provide other details, including the name of the man who was arrested, and did not immediately respond to a phone message from The Associated Press.

