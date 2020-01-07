By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 7, 2020

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for fentanyl and firearms possession charges, the U.S. attorney’s office said Tuesday.

Matthew MacLeod, 34, of Rochester, was driving in the city in 2018 when he was stopped by police. A vehicle search turned up cocaine, fentanyl and a gun, according to court documents. Police said MacLeod was going to sell the drugs.

MacLeod previously pleaded guilty to the charges in September.

TOP STORIES
Soleimani dead, but 'America First' very much alive
Iran is at war with the U.S.: McConnell
Secret Service 'aware' of George Lopez joke about assassinating Trump

Matthew MacLeod chose to deal deadly narcotics, he chose to drive armed with a gun, and he chose to endanger the lives of his customers,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division. “He’ll now spend the next 10 years of his life behind bars for his role in New Hampshire’s opioid epidemic.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide