By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 7, 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - An Omaha man has been sentenced for smuggling marijuana to an inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln.

Robert Trelles, 48, was sentenced Monday to six months in jail. He’d pleaded no contest to conveyance of an article to an inmate. Prosecutors had lowered the charge in exchange for Trelles’ plea.

In 2017 Trelles went on trial for the June 5, 2015, incident, which was caught on security video during visiting hours. The Lincoln Journal Star reported that he was granted a mistrial because the prosecutor hadn’t disclosed information about prison staffers being alerted that Trelles needed to be watched during the visit.

