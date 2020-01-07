By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 7, 2020

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - A man was shot to death Tuesday while allegedly attempting to rob a technician servicing an ATM near a St. Louis-area day care center, and police believe the robbery victim killed his assailant.

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in north St. Louis County. Police spokeswoman Tracy Panus said police believe the robbery victim shot the suspect. Neither man has been identified.

KSDK-TV reported that the shooting happened on a parking lot shared by a credit union and a day care center.

Police said two men tried to rob the ATM technician. The man who was shot was pronounced dead at a hospital. The other suspect fled in a car.

Police said the robbery victim remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators.

