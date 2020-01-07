Senate Republicans have the votes to set the procedures for President Trump’s impeachment trial to mirror the 1999 trial held for President Bill Clinton, Sen. Lindsey Graham announced Tuesday.

“Just need the articles to get started,” the South Carolina Republican told reporters.

It’s been nearly three weeks since House Democrats impeached the president, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, has refused to hand over the articles of impeachment to the Senate for a trial to begin, saying she first wants the Republican-controlled chamber to agree to a fair process. Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer is demanding witness testimony.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has kept his majority behind him, resisting demands from Democratic lawmakers to negotiate witness testimony ahead of the impeachment trial against Mr. Trump.

The Kentucky Republican said the speaker’s conduct is “embarrassing,” suggesting she is engaging in a “pretrial hostage negotiation.”

“I have difficulty seeing where the leverage is,” Mr. McConnell said on the chamber floor. “One cynical political game right on top of another.”

Mr. McConnell has insisted on the Senate holding the same rules and procedures for Mr. Trump’s impeachment trial that the chamber held for Mr. Clinton.

During the trial in 1999, the House managers presented their case and the president’s legal team was able to respond before the issue of whether to call witnesses was decided.

Democrats, though, want to implement new procedures, demanding former National Security Adviser John R. Bolton, acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, among others be called to testify.

The Republican conference appears mostly united behind Mr. McConnell — even moderate Republican senators who have said testimony might be needed, but the trial should start before that bridge is crossed.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.