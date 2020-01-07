By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 7, 2020

LANCASTER, N.H. (AP) - Jury selection is scheduled by November in the pending trial of a pickup truck driver accused of causing a collision that killed seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire, a judge ordered Tuesday.

Lawyers reached an agreement on deadlines for the scheduling of motions, trial witness lists, and the possibility of a plea in the case of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy. He was indicted last year on multiple counts of negligent homicide and driving under the influence in the June 21 crash in Randolph.

Zhukovskyy, 24, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He has been jailed without bail since the crash.

A hearing had been scheduled in Lancaster on Thursday on the proposed case schedule, but attorneys worked out the timeline beforehand.

The seven who died were members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, a New England group that includes Marines and their spouses. The victims were from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

