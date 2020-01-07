SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A person of interest in an abduction is jailed in Sioux Falls. Police have identified that person as a 19-year-old Sioux Falls man.

Online records show the man was booked into the Minnehaha County Jail early Tuesday on warrants of being a fugitive from justice and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Pasqalina Esen Badi, 20, was last seen leaving a business in Sioux Falls about 5 a.m. Sunday. Police say she walked to her car and drove away. Her vehicle was found in the city a few hours later.

