By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 7, 2020

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) - Police in South Carolina say a 20-year-old man was fatally shot while intervening in a domestic dispute between his mother and her boyfriend.

The woman’s boyfriend, Rashard Smith, 40, has been arrested and charged with offenses including murder, news outlets report.

Landis Osbey was fatally shot in the chest Monday and died within minutes, according to Anderson police and the Anderson County Coroner’s Office. The shooting was witnessed by four people, including a 6-year-old boy, according to a police report.

TOP STORIES
Iran is at war with the U.S.: McConnell
Neutralizing Soleimani
Secret Service 'aware' of George Lopez joke about assassinating Trump

Court records show Smith has a long criminal history, including criminal domestic violence convictions. Smith was denied bail at a hearing later Monday. He has declined a public defender and said he would hire a private attorney.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide