ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) - Police in South Carolina say a 20-year-old man was fatally shot while intervening in a domestic dispute between his mother and her boyfriend.

The woman’s boyfriend, Rashard Smith, 40, has been arrested and charged with offenses including murder, news outlets report.

Landis Osbey was fatally shot in the chest Monday and died within minutes, according to Anderson police and the Anderson County Coroner’s Office. The shooting was witnessed by four people, including a 6-year-old boy, according to a police report.

Court records show Smith has a long criminal history, including criminal domestic violence convictions. Smith was denied bail at a hearing later Monday. He has declined a public defender and said he would hire a private attorney.

