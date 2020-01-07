ESSEX, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont police department is asking for help from the public in recovering a weathervane dedicated to a slain teacher that was stolen from the Essex Elementary School.

Essex Police say the theft of the large copper turtle weathervane from the top of a gazebo behind the school was discovered Sunday.

The weathervane and gazebo were erected as a memorial to teacher Alicia Shanks who was killed at a shooting in the school in 2006 by a man who had just broken up with his girlfriend.

Police say the weathervane had great sentimental value to family and school staff.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Essex Police.

