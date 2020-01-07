By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 7, 2020

ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) - A property manager who stole more than $120,000 from an elderly tenant to pay for lavish vacations and designer clothes has been spared a prison term.

Natalia Calderon-Diaz, 33, of Elizabeth, was sentenced Monday to five years of probation and must pay $75,000 in restitution to the woman’s estate. She had pleaded guilty last year to theft.

The 89-year-old victim, who died several weeks ago, had lived alone at the Linden Arms complex in Elizabeth and had no immediate family.

TOP STORIES
Soleimani dead, but 'America First' very much alive
Nikki Haley: 'The only ones mourning Soleimani are Democrat leadership'
Michelle Williams ties Golden Globe win to abortion early in her career

Calderon-Diaz, who was a property manager at the complex, gradually gained the victim’s trust and withdrew $122,482 from her bank account without her knowledge or permission, authorities said. She spent the money on trips to destinations such as Las Vegas and Florida, high-end designer clothing and other items.

The thefts occurred from December 2017 through June 2019.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide