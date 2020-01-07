By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 7, 2020

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - Cedar Rapids police have arrested a man suspected of sexual misconduct while driving a school bus.

Thomas Williams, 57, was listed Tuesday as an inmate in the Linn County Jail, awaiting arraignment on charges of kidnapping and sexual exploitation by a school employee. Court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

A letter sent Monday to parents by the College Community School District said officials were informed Thursday about what the district said was “inappropriate behavior by a bus driver towards a student” during that morning’s route. The district didn’t say what was reported.

The district serves about 6,000 students and includes parts of southwest Cedar Rapids, the cities of Ely, Fairfax, Shueyville, Swisher, and Walford along with surrounding rural area.

