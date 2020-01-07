By Sophie Kaplan - The Washington Times - Tuesday, January 7, 2020

Schools in the Washington metropolitan region announced closures for Tuesday afternoon in anticipation of the first snowfall of the year.

The region will start to see a mix of rain and snow late Tuesday morning, which will transition to just snow in the mid-afternoon.

School districts that have already announced a full closure Tuesday:

TOP STORIES
Ukrainian plane carrying at least 170 crashes in Tehran, Iran state TV reports
'Operation Martyr Soleimani': Iran hits U.S. bases in Iraq with rocket attacks
'Great example for the rest of this country': Bloomberg sees California as model for U.S.

  • Clarke County Public Schools
  • Frederick County Public Schools (Va.)
  • Loudoun County Public Schools
  • Rappahannock County Public Schools
  • Shenandoah County Public Schools
  • Warren County Public Schools
  • Winchester Public Schools Golden Pond School
  • Hill School of Middleburg
  • Loudoun Country Day School

School districts that have announced early dismissals for Tuesday:

  • Culpeper County Public Schools are dismissing two hours early.
  • Fairfax County Public Schools are dismissing two hours early.
  • Manassas Park City Public Schools are dismissing two hours early.
  • Prince William County Public Schools are dismissing two hours early.
  • Frederick County Public Schools (Md.), with morning half-day pre-K dismissing with full-day students.
  • In Fauquier County, secondary schools will close at 11:30 a.m and elementary schools and Marshall Middle School will close at 12:30 p.m.
  • Howard County Public Schools have a three-hour early dismissal.
  • The Lab School of Washington is dismissing at 1 p.m.
  • Ambleside School is dismissing two hours early.
  • Basis Independent McLean is dismissing two hours early.
  • Fresta Valley Christian School will close at noon.
  • Highland School is closing at 1 p.m.
  • Ideaventions Academy for Mathematics and Science will close at 1 p.m.
  • The Fairfax Christian School is dismissing two hours early.
  • The House will close at noon.
  • The New School of Northern Virginia is closing at 1 p.m.
  • The Newton School will dismiss two hours early.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide