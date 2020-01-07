Schools in the Washington metropolitan region announced closures for Tuesday afternoon in anticipation of the first snowfall of the year.

The region will start to see a mix of rain and snow late Tuesday morning, which will transition to just snow in the mid-afternoon.

School districts that have already announced a full closure Tuesday:

Clarke County Public Schools

Frederick County Public Schools (Va.)

Loudoun County Public Schools

Rappahannock County Public Schools

Shenandoah County Public Schools

Warren County Public Schools

Winchester Public Schools Golden Pond School

Hill School of Middleburg

Loudoun Country Day School

School districts that have announced early dismissals for Tuesday:

Culpeper County Public Schools are dismissing two hours early.

Fairfax County Public Schools are dismissing two hours early.

Manassas Park City Public Schools are dismissing two hours early.

Prince William County Public Schools are dismissing two hours early.

Frederick County Public Schools (Md.), with morning half-day pre-K dismissing with full-day students.

In Fauquier County, secondary schools will close at 11:30 a.m and elementary schools and Marshall Middle School will close at 12:30 p.m.

Howard County Public Schools have a three-hour early dismissal.

The Lab School of Washington is dismissing at 1 p.m.

Ambleside School is dismissing two hours early.

Basis Independent McLean is dismissing two hours early.

Fresta Valley Christian School will close at noon.

Highland School is closing at 1 p.m.

Ideaventions Academy for Mathematics and Science will close at 1 p.m.

The Fairfax Christian School is dismissing two hours early.

The House will close at noon.

The New School of Northern Virginia is closing at 1 p.m.

The Newton School will dismiss two hours early.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.