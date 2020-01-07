Schools in the Washington metropolitan region announced closures for Tuesday afternoon in anticipation of the first snowfall of the year.
The region will start to see a mix of rain and snow late Tuesday morning, which will transition to just snow in the mid-afternoon.
School districts that have already announced a full closure Tuesday:
- Clarke County Public Schools
- Frederick County Public Schools (Va.)
- Loudoun County Public Schools
- Rappahannock County Public Schools
- Shenandoah County Public Schools
- Warren County Public Schools
- Winchester Public Schools Golden Pond School
- Hill School of Middleburg
- Loudoun Country Day School
School districts that have announced early dismissals for Tuesday:
- Culpeper County Public Schools are dismissing two hours early.
- Fairfax County Public Schools are dismissing two hours early.
- Manassas Park City Public Schools are dismissing two hours early.
- Prince William County Public Schools are dismissing two hours early.
- Frederick County Public Schools (Md.), with morning half-day pre-K dismissing with full-day students.
- In Fauquier County, secondary schools will close at 11:30 a.m and elementary schools and Marshall Middle School will close at 12:30 p.m.
- Howard County Public Schools have a three-hour early dismissal.
- The Lab School of Washington is dismissing at 1 p.m.
- Ambleside School is dismissing two hours early.
- Basis Independent McLean is dismissing two hours early.
- Fresta Valley Christian School will close at noon.
- Highland School is closing at 1 p.m.
- Ideaventions Academy for Mathematics and Science will close at 1 p.m.
- The Fairfax Christian School is dismissing two hours early.
- The House will close at noon.
- The New School of Northern Virginia is closing at 1 p.m.
- The Newton School will dismiss two hours early.
