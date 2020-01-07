By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 7, 2020

PAGE, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia authorities arrested a man accused of breaking into a house, barricading himself inside and then fighting with deputies, a sheriff’s office said Monday.

Ronnie Owens Jr., 43, is charged with burglary, obstruction and battery of a law enforcement officer, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

A statement from the sheriff’s office said the incident began after deputies responded to a burglary call early Monday at a home in Page. Authorities said they could see Owens inside the residence when they arrived but he wouldn’t listen to them and instead attempted to barricade himself in the house.

TOP STORIES
'Completely coincidental': Air Force launches 52 fighter jets in training exercise
Middle East on edge as Iran vows 'severe revenge' for slain general
Rose McGowan apologizes to Iran: 'We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime'

Owens then resisted arrest and fought with deputies after they entered the home, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide