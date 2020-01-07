By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 7, 2020

WASECA, Minn. (AP) - A police officer and a suspect have been shot and wounded in southern Minnesota, officials said.

Police responded to a report of a disturbance in a residential neighborhood in Waseca, where the shooting took place about 8 p.m. Monday, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said.

The officer was taken by air to a hospital in Robbinsdale and the suspect was transported by ambulance to the same hospital, officials said. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

No other details were immediately released, but the BCA planned a news conference Tuesday morning.

Waseca is a city of about 9,400 located 70 miles (112.6 kilometers) south of the Twin Cities.

