By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 7, 2020

CANTON, Ohio (AP) - A teen who authorities said fatally shot a 14-year-old girl because he believed a false rumor that she was pregnant and thought he was the father was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in juvenile prison.

The teen, who was 13 at the time of the shooting last March, could not be tried in adult court because of his age.

Stark County Family Court Judge Rosemarie Hall said the teen could be sent to adult prison for 15 years to life if he violates any Ohio Department of Youth Services rules or commits another serious offense.

TOP STORIES
Trump: It's not the 'right' time for U.S. to pull out troops from Iraq
'We'll do it for half': George Lopez doubles down on Iran's bounty on Trump
CNN settles $275M lawsuit with Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann: report

The teen pleaded guilty in November to a charge of murder. An assistant county prosecutor said the teen told police he believed Sylvia McGee, who wasn’t his girlfriend, was pregnant. An autopsy after the March 30 slaying showed she wasn’t pregnant.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide