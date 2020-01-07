New artificial intelligence rules proposed by the White House on Tuesday target a range of federal agencies, including the Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Commerce Department, though not law enforcement.

Watchdogs, however, will likely be unsatisfied by the rules, which contain considerable vagueness.

“These principles are intentionally high-level,” said Lynne Parker, U.S. deputy chief technology officer at the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy. “We purposely wanted to avoid top-down, one-size-fits-all, blanket regulations.”

The document obtained by news services from the White House say U.S. agencies “must consider fairness, non-discrimination, openness, transparency, safety, and security” in deciding further regulations on AI. The rules will be open for a month-long public comment period.

Advancements in technology have raised fresh concerns over AI as computer systems now diagnose medical conditions, drive cars, recommend stock investments, judge credit risk, and recognize faces in video footage.

