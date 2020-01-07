By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 7, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) - The White House Correspondents Association lodged a protest Tuesday against the Trump administration for failing to disclose a meeting the president had in the Oval Office with Saudi Arabia’s vice minister of defense.

Jonathan Karl, president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, said Monday’s meeting between President Donald Trump and Khalid bin Salman did not become public knowledge until the Saudi government released a statement a day later.

Karl said it has been precedent among leaders of both political parties to release schedules including such meetings as well as details about what happened when they are over.

“It is disturbing to see the government of Saudi Arabia have more transparency than the White House about a meeting with the president in the Oval Office,” Karl said.

Shortly after Karl issued the statement, Trump tweeted about his “very good meeting” with Salman. He tweeted that trade, the military, oil prices, security and stability in the Middle East were discussed.

