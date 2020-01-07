By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 7, 2020

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Authorities have started an investigation into the cause of a fire that destroyed a southeast Wyoming house.

Laramie County fire authorities responded Monday to a house fire north of Cheyenne near Interstate 25, Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported.

The fire was extinguished Monday and firefighters were handling smoldering debris and other remnants from the fire throughout the day, fire authorities said.

No one was in the house when it caught fire, authorities said.

Officials from Laramie County fire districts, Laramie County sheriff’s department, Francis E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming Air National Guard, Cheyenne Fire Rescue and American Medical Response responded to the scene.

