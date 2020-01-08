By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 8, 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (AP) - Two Vermont prison inmates have pleaded guilty to assault charges in connection with what officials called a unit takeover.

Arthur Crandall, 43, and Logan Wheeler, 32, entered their plea on Tuesday, according to Windsor County court documents. The two men attacked an inmate on Nov. 19 at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, police said.

A third inmate, Dakota Gardner, 29, pleaded not guilty to assaulting a corrections officer. Gardner attacked the guard with several improvised weapons around the same time the inmate was assaulted, officials said.

The guard was taken to a hospital and later released.

