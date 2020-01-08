Sirens went off in Baghdad around midnight Wednesday and multiple explosions were heard.

Reuters news agency reported, citing witnesses, the two blasts could be heard in the late-night hours.

Trey Yingst, a Fox News reporter in Baghdad, posted a video on Twitter of sirens going off and someone yelling “incoming” though the video in Baghdad’s Green Zone does not show any explosions.

BREAKING: Rocket fire into Baghdad’s Green Zone pic.twitter.com/HaPcDaF22Z — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) January 8, 2020

The sirens went off a day after Iran fired more than a dozen missiles at US installations in Iraq in retaliation for the U.S. drone-strike killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s terrorist Quds Force.

Iran had said early Wednesday that those firings, barring further escalation by the U.S., was the end of its response. But the Islamist regime also has numerous proxy militias throughout the region, especially in majority-Shia Iraq.

