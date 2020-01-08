By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 8, 2020

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi homeowner who fatally shot an armed man during a home invasion isn’t expected to face criminal charges, authorities said.

Walter Williams, 31, was identified as the suspect fatally shot on Tuesday, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirmed.

Pascagoula Police Chief Matt Chapman said the homeowner found Williams, who was armed, burglarizing the house. The homeowner pulled out his weapon and fatally shot Williams in a bedroom of the home, authorities said.

“This gentleman came home and caught a burglar in his house,” Chapman said Wednesday. “The burglar produced a gun and shots were fired.”

The homeowner is an employee of Jackson County coroner’s office, news outlets reported. His name wasn’t released as he hasn’t been charged with a crime. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd said Switzer was called in to examine the body to avoid any potential conflict of interest.

Authorities said Williams was a suspect in several burglaries in the city. An autopsy on Williams is pending.

Chapman said evidence will be handed to a grand jury so they can determine if any criminal wrongdoing occurred.

