STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — A hush fell over the crowd at the lunch counter Wednesday at Pee Dee’s Brunch and Bar as President Trump filled the overhead TV screen and responded to Iran’s missile strikes on U.S. bases in Iraq.

As Mr. Trump delivered the verdict that Iran “appeared to be standing down” and offered the Islamic regime an opening for negotiation and peace, there was a collective sigh of relief in the small restaurant, where customers conversed and argued like family.

“He called their bluff,” said Dan, 35, a warehouse manager and Trump voter in this hardscrabble Rust Belt town. He declined to give his last name.

Diane Woods, the restaurant owner who frequently voices strong dislike for Mr. Trump, said she was pleased that the president did not escalate the confrontation.

“Of course, I want the president to do great. It’s our country,” Ms. Woods, 55, said from behind the counter.

The president’s address to the nation mostly hit the right notes in this corner of Ohio, where Mr. Trump in 2016 won over voters dissatisfied with politics as usual after the demise of the region’s steel mill economy. His address satisfied both Mr. Trump’s fans who want him to stand tough and provided comfort to Trump critics who feared he was rushing headlong into a Middle East war.

“You’ve got to have some balls. The Democrats have no balls,” chimed in Kirk Mobley, 65, a retired member of the Boilermakers union and former Democrat who switched parties because of Mr. Trump and vowed never to go back.

Ms. Woods said she feared war after the U.S. drone strike last week that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani and that prompted Iran’s retaliatory missile attack Tuesday, which did not kill any U.S. troops.

“That stuff scares me,” she said. “They should have been more strategic about it. … Why aren’t you killing Kim Jong-un and [Vladimir] Putin?”

Ms. Woods said there was still no chance that she would vote for Mr. Trump, regardless of who is the Democratic presidential nominee.

“We can’t let them have a nuclear bomb,” said Rita Wigal, 77, a retired electric company clerk who voted for Mr. Trump in 2016 and “absolutely” plans to vote for him again this year.

She was impressed by Mr. Trump’s declaration that the U.S. achieved energy independence that puts it in a stronger footing in the Middle East.

“That’s wonderful that we are oil self-sufficient,” she said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.