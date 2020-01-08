Recent editorials from Kentucky newspapers:

Jan. 8

The News-Enterprise on collegiate football wins for all three of Kentucky’s Division I schools:

Long regarded as a basket­ball state, Kentucky made an effort in the span of about 24 hours to be seen in the sports world as more than just a state where bouncing ball success happens.

The state’s three Di­vis­ion I schools - Ken­tucky, Louisville and Wes­tern Kentucky - earned bowl victories, including a pair in dramatic fashion.

Having college programs earn a high level of success in multiple sports, like all three have done for years, is a good thing. That the prime revenue generators for college athletic programs - football and basketball - are excelling provides money that can enhance their programs and also help minor sports become financially stable.

On Dec. 30, WKU earned a 23-20 win over Western Michigan in the ServPro First Responder Bowl in Dallas when freshman kicker Cory Munson etched his name into Hill­topper football history by drilling a 52-yard field goal with no time left on the clock.

The victory capped a 9-4 season under first-year head coach Tyson Helton, one that started with setbacks in two of the WKU’s opening three games.

On the same day, Lou­is­ville capped an impressive turnaround from a year ago by knocking off Mississippi State, 38-28, in the Music City Bowl to finish the year 8-5 - a year after finishing 2-10.

Head coach Scott Sat­ter­field has been a refreshing addition as a head coach at U of L.

A day later, Kentucky ended an 8-5 season with a dramatic win over Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl in Charlotte as junior quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. threw a 13-yard scoring pass with 15 seconds left to tie the game. An extra point gave the Wildcats, who have won 18 games the last two seasons under coach Mark Stoops, the lead. UK tacked on a defensive score as time expired.

This bowl season may have been the most compelling 24 hours of college football this state ever has enjoyed with all three D-I schools winning their respective bowl games and pleasing their fan bases.

In the end, it was a nice step forward in dispelling that long belief only basketball in Kentucky - where three of the top 26 all-time winningest programs reside - can be successful.

It would not be surprising to see all three programs continue to excel at a high level moving forward, not just within their conferences, but also on the national football landscape.

Jan. 3

The State Journal on animal abuse laws in Kentucky:

For the state with the worst animal protection laws in the country for 12 years running, according to annual reports published by the Animal Legal Defense Fund (ALDF), a particularly gruesome animal cruelty case in Floyd County stresses the need for stiffer legislation.

Jonathan D. Watkins, 38, of David, reportedly killed and skinned four of his neighbors’ dogs because he wanted a “doggy coat.” Kentucky State Police have charged him with four counts of torture of a dog with serious physical injury or death, a Class A misdemeanor, and two counts of tampering with physical evidence, a Class D felony.

In a citation issued by Kentucky State Police, a neighbor said Watkins was “covered in blood” when he came over to ask for a cigarette on Dec. 23. When questioned about his activities, Watkins admitted he had “been skinning dogs.” Later, the neighbor observed what appeared to be four animal skins on Watkins’ porch and two skinned dog carcasses hanging over the porch banister.

While this gory case may be extreme - much like the local case last year in which a Frankfort man is accused of killing 24-year-old Coty Brumback and his dog, Baloo - it spotlights the pressing need for tougher state animal cruelty laws and penalties.

Currently, Kentucky lacks numerous protections such as requiring veterinarians to report suspected abuse. Felony animal fighting and cruelty statutes only cover a limited number of species, and there are no provisions for restitution or forfeiture post-conviction except in cases involving horses.

Legislators have pre-filed 11 animal-related bills for the session, which (started) on Tuesday (Jan. 7), but none include increasing penalties for animal cruelty. Those 11 bills will also need to compete with the hundreds of other pre-filed bills on other hot button topics such as sports wagering, taxes, vaping restrictions, charter schools and medical marijuana. Additionally, lawmakers will also be wrestling with budgetary and education issues.

While their plates may be full, we believe elected leaders need to hear the words of Mahatma Ghandi who said, “The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.”

Jan. 1

Bowling Green Daily News on a comment about momentum from U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath:

On Friday, U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath, a Democrat, said her party’s victory in the Kentucky governor’s race gives a jolt of momentum to her bid to unseat U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

In McGrath’s words, “it absolutely gives us momentum because it shows that against an unpopular Republican incumbent, a Democrat can win.”

This is an odd opinion to be expressed by a candidate who lost a congressional campaign in 2018 to U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky. She is saying that because Gov. Andy Beshear barely beat former Gov. Matt Bevin by 5,000 votes, she feels that gives her momentum against McConnell.

Let’s be clear here: Beshear was barely elected, and he won not because people were overly excited about him, but because Bevin’s abrasive personality alienated many, many voters. Being the son of a former governor who was fairly popular when he left office probably helped Beshear as well.

Furthermore, neither Andy Beshear nor Bevin will ever come close to being the caliber of politician McConnell is. Both are relatively unseasoned compared to McConnell, who is a master of politics. McConnell knows the Senate well and has proven over decades in politics that he knows what it takes to win. His able staff knows how to take care of his constituents back home.

Andy Beshear is now the lone statewide Democratic officeholder in the state. McGrath failed to mention that her party lost the secretary of state’s office and attorney general’s office in November.

Sure, we give McGrath credit for being a Marine combat pilot, as we have done in previous editorials. But she literally has a lot to learn about politics. What we do know about her is what she said on a television show: that she would have supported Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination, but hours later, after taking heat from her left-wing base, she retracted that and said later that day that she would have voted against his nomination. We also know that while attending a fundraiser in Massachusetts in 2018, McGrath said, “I am further left, I am more progressive, than anyone in the state of Kentucky.”

And this is a person who believes she can beat one of the most powerful, entrenched senators in the country?

When she refers to an unpopular incumbent, she is obviously referring to McConnell. But she would be wise to remember McConnell has never polled extremely high in Kentucky, but he is obviously doing something right as he has survived every challenge to him in this six elections to the Senate. One only has to look at his 2014 challenger, former Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes, who polls said was neck-and-neck. Grimes ended up getting trounced by McConnell by 15 points.

At the end of the day, Kentucky is a conservative state where a majority prefers a federal judiciary that supports the original meaning of the Constitution. McConnell’s key role in the confirmation of Justices Neil Gorsuch and Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court and the appointment of 187 judges to the federal bench will serve him well come Election Day.

We don’t see that Beshear’s narrow victory gives McGrath any momentum whatsoever in her race against McConnell. It might sound good to her base, but we don’t believe the rest of the state that has continuously elected McConnell to the Senate is buying what she is trying to sell.

