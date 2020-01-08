By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 8, 2020

DUNKERTON, Iowa (AP) - A former police chief of a small eastern Iowa town has pleaded guilty to charges that she collected pay for hours she didn’t work.

Black Hawk County District Court records say Katherine Krieger, 25, entered the pleas Monday to charges of theft and felonious misconduct in office. Both carry sentences of up to five years in prison. A sentencing date hasn’t been scheduled.

Prosecutors agreed in a plea deal to drop misdemeanor counts of records tampering, The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported.

Krieger in August 2018 was named chief of the Dunkerton force, which consisted of a chief and two part-time officers. The town of about 830 residents sits around 100 miles (162.5 kilometers) northeast of Des Moines.

Krieger collected pay for hours in Dunkerton when she was working another law enforcement job and for training and meetings she never attended in March and April 2019, prosecutors said. Court records say she received $3,000 in unearned pay.

She was arrested on June 27, and City Council members approved her termination during a special meeting that night.

