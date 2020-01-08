BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) - A former supervisory officer at a Southeast Texas federal correctional complex was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to aiding and abetting a correctional officer’s beating of an inmate.

Khristal Ford was a lieutenant at the Federal Correctional Complex in Beaumont. According to court documents, he told a senior correctional officer in June 2017 to “take care of it” and watched as the officer entered a cell and punch an inmate in the head three times without justification. Then, she falsified documents to conceal the incident, omitting mention of the beating and portraying the inmate as highly intoxicated.

Ford could have been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

The other suspect, now a former correctional officer, awaits trial on federal charges arising from the incident.

