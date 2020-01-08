By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 8, 2020

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A former Rhode Island state representative who pleaded no contest to perjury charges was “terminated” from his brief stint as a registered lobbyist.

Former state Rep. John Carnevale was removed as a lobbyist for a North Kingstown sporting good store after less than a week, WPRI-TV reported.

Carnevale registered to lobby for Quaker Lane Bait and Tackle on Jan. 3. The store’s owner Michael Bestwick sent an email to WPRI on Tuesday saying Carnevale had been “terminated” as a lobbyist.

Carnevale was sentenced in August 2018 to nine months of home confinement for lying to investigators about his residency.

An email that WPRI sent to Carnevale was not immediately returned.

