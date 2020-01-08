By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 8, 2020

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - A Maine game warden pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a charge of disorderly conduct stemming from his off-duty behavior at a concert in Bangor.

Forty-one-year-old Jeremy Judd of Mechanic Falls had also been charged with assault and unlawful sexual touching, but those charges were dismissed by a judge. Police charged Judd with the crimes due to his actions at Florida Georgia Line concert at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion in July.

The disorderly conduct conviction was the result of comments Judd made to Bangor police on the night of the concert, the warden service said. He will have to pay a $300 fine for the misdemeanor.

The warden service said Judd is serving a two-month suspension without pay as a result of an investigation by the Maine State Office of Employee Relations.

Judd’s attorney, Walter McKee of Augusta, told the Bangor Daily News that Judd was under the influence of alcohol on the night of the incident. Judd is in counseling to address his drinking, McKee said.

