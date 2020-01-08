Montana’s Glacier National Park is updating its signs to no longer predict its signature glaciers would be melted by 2020.

Park spokeswoman Gina Kurzmen said the signs that were added more than a decade ago to reflect climate change forecasts at the time will be replaced to more accurately reflect the glaciers’ fate, CNN reported Wednesday.

The new signs will reportedly read, “When they will completely disappear depends on how and when we act. One thing is consistent: the glaciers in the park are shrinking.”

The U.S. Geological Survey informed the park in 2017 that the glaciers were no longer expected to melt so quickly due to changes in the forecast model, Ms. Kurzmen told CNN.

The park said it wasn’t able to move forward with replacing the signs until now due to budgetary issues.

