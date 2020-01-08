By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 8, 2020

DAYTON, Minn. (AP) - There was an exchange of gunfire as police officers executed a search warrant northwest of Minneapolis, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.

No one was injured in the shooting Tuesday about 4:30 p.m., officials said.

Officers executed the search warrant at a home in Dayton, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis, when someone in the residence fired a weapon, according to the sheriff’s office, which is investigating. One officer returned fire.

TOP STORIES
Earthquake strikes Iran near nuclear plant
CNN settles $275M lawsuit with Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann
'Great example for the rest of this country': Bloomberg sees California as model for U.S.

Two suspects later surrendered and were taken into custody. No other details were provided about the ongoing investigation.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide