Wednesday, January 8, 2020

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - The Nevada Highway Patrol has arrested a driver in Carson City who ran into several vehicles in Reno then led state troopers on a car chase through Washoe Valley.

The patrol says the driver was involved in six to eight hit-and-run crashes in Reno on Wednesday before troopers caught up with the car on Interstate 580 near College Parkway shortly after 11 a.m.

The southbound lanes of I-580 were closed temporarily while authorities removed debris from the roadway.

Charges are pending as the patrol continues to investigate. The name of the suspect has not been released.

