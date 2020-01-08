By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 8, 2020

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Sioux Falls police are investigating after an injured man was dropped off at a hospital in a plastic tub.

The 18-year-old Sioux Falls man was dropped off at an emergency room Tuesday afternoon, police spokesman Sam Clemens said. The driver left after dropping the man off at the hospital.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries, including skull injuries. Clemens did not know how the man was injured.

Police were able to identify the man who dropped off the victim at the hospital through the victim’s family members, along with other people who may be involved, he said.

“We have a lot more questions than answers,” Clemens said.

The investigation is ongoing, the Argus Leader reported.

