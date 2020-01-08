DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A May sentencing is scheduled for an Iowa City man who pleaded guilty to sex trafficking two teenage girls.

The Gazette reported that Arrion West Jr. entered two guilty pleas Monday in U.S. District Court. His sentencing is set for May 4.

West admitted in a plea agreement that he recruited a 15-year-old and arranged for her to have sex with men in October and November last year. And he admitted recruiting a 17-year-old through a dating app in January 2018 and advertising her as an escort for commercial sex acts from February through March on various websites.

West also admitted to renting rooms for the sex acts at various hotels in January through March in Iowa City and other locations.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.