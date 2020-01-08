Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden on Tuesday said voters can decide whether he’s infusing enough energy into the 2020 presidential campaign after Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont, a top Democratic rival, said he doesn’t think Mr. Biden’s record is going to cut it.

“Bernie, I’ll see you at the caucus,” Mr. Biden said in an interview with NBC News. “I’ll see you in New Hampshire; I’ll see you in the primaries.”

“I mean, let the voters decide that, whether there’s enough energy. … All I know is out on the stump, things are feeling really good, there’s a whole lot of energy,” he said.

With about a month to go until the Iowa caucuses, Mr. Sanders has stepped up his criticism of Mr. Biden and said this week that he doesn’t think the former vice president’s record is going to inspire the energy Democrats need to defeat President Trump.

Mr. Biden said polling shows he is doing “just fine.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.