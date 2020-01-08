The Equal Rights Amendment to the Constitution is dead and ratification by Virginia Democrats in the next couple weeks can’t resurrect it, the Justice Department said in a new opinion published Wednesday that undercuts the push.

The Office of Legal Counsel, which serves as the in-house lawyers for the Executive Branch, said the time limit Congress put on ratification process in the 1970s was valid and has long since passed, and attempts to ignore it are futile.

“We conclude that Congress had the constitutional authority to impose a deadline on the ratification of the ERA and, because that deadline has expired, the ERA Resolution is no longer pending before the states,” Assistant Attorney General Steven A. Engel wrote.

The opinion was released just hours before Virginia convened its General Assembly session for 2020, with a new Democratic majority that has vowed to make ratification of the ERA a top priority.

Backers say Virginia would be the 38th state to ratify, which in theory would give it enough support to become the 28th Amendment to the Constitution.

But there are a number of problems with that, opponents say.

Only 35 states had ratified the amendment by the deadline Congress originally set. Nevada and Illinois have ratified in the last few years. And some of those that originally ratified revoked their ratifications — though as of now the National Archives still lists them as ratifying.

One of those, South Dakota, is part of a new lawsuit demanding that its revocation be recognized, its name be pulled from the official list of ratifying states and the National Archives return its ratification document so it isn’t included in official federal records.

Democrats on Capitol Hill have written legislation intended to undo the deadline the previous Congress wrote in 1972, saying that would make the actions by Nevada and Illinois and the expected Virginia ratification valid.

But the OLC opinion Wednesday shot that option down, too.

“When Congress uses a proposing clause to impose a deadline on the states’ ratification of a proposed constitutional amendment, that deadline is binding and Congress may not revive the proposal after the deadline’s expiration,” the OLC said.

